CLOSE
Test
#BlackExcellence: Three African-American Students Selected As 2019 Rhodes…
Yung Miami Of City Girls Admits She Doesn’t…
Gary’s Tea: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West, Ronnie…
Offset’s Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out About Not…
Gary’s Tea: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Shut…
7 items
All The Times Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Showed…
Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was…
Meek Mill Shares Hilarious Story About Awkward Moment…
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Called Out By Actor,…
Moment Of Silence: Tumblr Is Axing Adult Content…
HBO’s Sandra Bland Documentary Proves Her Spirit Is…
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct…
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They…
Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding 2-Year Old Under…
Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds To Being Accused Of…
Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet &…
Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling…
Cardi B To Perform At AVN Porn Awards
Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala
Keke Palmer Talks Music, Messaging and More Courtesy…
Ava DuVernay Inks $100 Million Multi-Year TV Deal…
Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How His Grandfather…
Rickey Smiley Reveals Two Secret Ingredients To Any…
Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Will…
Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death
Portrait Of Woman Holding Dog
Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their…
Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]
Up-And-Coming Houston Rappers Gunned Down In Their Car
Won’t He Do It!: Bank Of America Customers…
Gary’s Tea: Ray J Fires Back At Kim…
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Black Ballerina Makes History In Kansas City

"I think that it will show young dancers of color that they can do anything," sad Huell.

0 reads
Leave a comment

An African-American ballerina has broken a major barrier in the realm of dance. According to KSHB, Whitney Huell made history by becoming the first Black ballerina to take on the lead role in the Kansas City Ballet’s Nutcracker performance.

Huell will star as the sugar plum fairy, the news outlet writes. For the dancer, it’s all about representation. She hopes taking on the role will inspire other dancers to follow in her footsteps. “I think that it will show young dancers of color that they can do anything,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney is excited for Huell to take on the lead role in their production. “I couldn’t imagine a better opportunity than to have the chance to be artistic director and see this come to life, finally, here for Kansas City Ballet. It’s a very important moment for all of us,” he said.

Ballerinas like Huell and Misty Copeland are using their platform and artistry to increase the representation of Black dancers in their field. “I understand why I’m important and mean so much to a lot of people,” said Copeland in an interview with Refinery29. “I have so much pride, and I take on the responsibility willingly. It’s so much bigger than me, and it’s not about me, but what I represent.”

SEE ALSO:

Harvard Crimson Appoints First Black Woman President

Tyler Perry Pays Off $434,000 In Layaway Debt For Atlanta Shoppers

Black Panther 3

Here Are The 2018 Black Nominees For The Golden Globes

10 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The 2018 Black Nominees For The Golden Globes

Continue reading Here Are The 2018 Black Nominees For The Golden Globes

Here Are The 2018 Black Nominees For The Golden Globes

[caption id="attachment_3839467" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty[/caption] The Golden Globe nominees were announced this morning, and there is a lot of diversity in the nominees. Announced live by Terry Crews and Danai Gurira, films like Spike Lee's  "BlacKkKlansman," "Green Book," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Black Panther" -- the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture -- racked up nominations. Even Kendrick Lamar and SZA got some love. PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme Other nominees include Mahershala Ali, John David Washington (Denzel's son!), Regina King, Billy Porter, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Spike Lee and more. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. The show airs on on Jan. 6. Check out the Black nominees below.

Black Ballerina Makes History In Kansas City was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close