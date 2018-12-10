#SantaSlam2018: Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]

| 12.10.18
For years, Lil Duval has ruled the comedy scene and in the year of 2018, he created the anthem of the year with his debut solo single “Smile (Living My Best Life)” which led to his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Sunday, he made everyone smile at Santa Slam 2018 including Dani D backstage before his performance. The Jacksonville, Fla. spoke about working with Snoop Dogg, the positive message behind the song and what it actually means to live your best life.

However, best of all, Duval dropped the news that he plans to drop his new song before Christmas, in fact it could be this week!

This is definitely a must see interview — check it out above!

