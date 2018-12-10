CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Refuses To Take Plea Deal; The Feds Claim They Have Footage Connecting Him To Armed Robberies

50 Cent & Tekashi

Source: @50Cent / Instagram

Tekashi isn’t taking the plea deal and he’s ready to go to court to fight for his innocence, but the Feds say they have proof he was involved.

The saying goes, pics or it didn’t happen … and in Tekashi69‘s case, the feds say they have all they need to prove his involvement in multiple crimes … TMZ has learned. 

Federal prosecutors filed documents, obtained by TMZ, which include more than a dozen images of Tekashi, his ex-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan (aka Tr3way) and other crew members pulling armed robberies and shootings. The evidence seems to have him dead to rights.

According to the docs, cops grabbed videos from phones belonging to 6ix9ine or crew members and matched them with surveillance videos of an April 3 armed robbery in Brooklyn. They say the images prove Shotti pulled the robbery, and cops believe Tekashi watched from the street and recorded video.

There’s a screen grab from that video, which prosecutors think Tekashi gave to a 3rd party to post on the Internet. Also included … matching shots of a backpack that was stolen, and later found in Tekashi’s home during a Sept. raid. That raid also turned up an AR-15 rifle.

 

