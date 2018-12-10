CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Married??

42 reads
Leave a comment

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have been dating off and on for years. TMZ caught the couple on Lauren London’s birthday weekend and Lauren made sure Nipsey dropped her new title, wife!

Related: Nipsey Hussle Discusses His New Album, His Career, and More [VIDEO]

The couple have been dating for a while and have one son together, Kross. If the two indeed tied the knot, congratulations are in order.

Related: #VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Continue reading 13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Married?? was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close