Meek Mill “Intro,” Sneakk ft. Tyga & YG “Spray” & More | Daily Visuals 12.10.18

Meek Mill gets crew'd up and Sneakk links up with Tyga and YG for some fun on the wesside. Today's Daily Visuals.

Tyga

It’s been a long and rough road to redemption for Meek Mill but fortunately for him it seems to be working out for the best.

A week and change after dropping his latest album Champions, Meek Mill drops a clip for “Intro” in which the Philadelphia rapper surrounds himself with his closest confidants and soldiers while flossing so many chains and pieces you’d think he was a part of the A-Team.

Back on the West Sneakk links up with Tyga and YG to turn up in the hood while keeping it G’d up in the visuals to “Spray.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Kid Daytona and The Gifted Program, Casey Veggies, and more.

MEEK MILL – “INTRO”

SNEAKK FT. TYGA & YG – “SPRAY”

THE KID DAYTONA & THE GIFTED PROGRAM – “HAVE YOU”

CASEY VEGGIES – “100 TIMES”

DANILEIGH – “THE PLAN”

MARC E. BASSY – “TREAT ME SO BAD”

RICO NASTY – “OREO”

EVIDENCE – “RAIN DROPS”

