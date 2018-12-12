CLOSE
T.I. ft. Victoria Monét “The Amazing Mr. F*ck Up,” Kodak Black “Testimony” & More | Daily Visuals 12.11.18

T.I. regrets how he treated his woman and Kodak Black finds himself preaching to the choir. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Kodak Black arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) 

Seems like the grown up thing to do for OG rappers is to own up to their past mistakes and after watching Jay-Z step up to the plate with “4:44,” T.I. seems to be ready to admit to his own f*ck ups.

In the Victoria Monét assisted visuals to “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up,” Tip finds himself explaining to his homies how his own selfishness led to his woman walking out the door and into the arms of another man.

Speaking of repenting, Kodak Black seems to be trying to make amends for his past as he finds himself in a church dipped in all white like a televangelist in his clip to “Testimony.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Diamond Blue featuring Young Thug, Usher and Zaytoven, and more.

T.I. FT. VICTORIA MONET – “THE AMAZING MR. F**K UP”

KODAK BLACK – “TESTIMONY”

DIAMOND BLUE FT. YOUNG THUG – “WTS”

USHER & ZAYTOVEN – “PEACE SIGN”

BIRDMAN & JACQUEES FT. NENO CALVIN – “GWSC”

JOHN HART FT. JUELZ SANTANA & TOO $HORT – “WHISTLE”

JOHN GABBANA – “OUTDATED”

SNAP DOGG FT. SOB X RBE DA BOII – “KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY”

2FEET FT. YOUNG NUDY – “NO FREESTYLE”

YUNG BANS – “DID THAT DID THAT”

T.I. ft. Victoria Monét “The Amazing Mr. F*ck Up,” Kodak Black “Testimony” & More | Daily Visuals 12.11.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

