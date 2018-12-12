CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Benzino Facing Felony Drug Charges, Looking At 15 Years

Reality star facing real time.

38 reads
Leave a comment
Benzino

Source: photo: WENN

Alleged The Source magazine founder and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Raymond “Benzino” Scott is facing felony drug charges. 

Reports TMZ:

We’ve learned Benzino was arrested back in January 2017 and charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed. 

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, cops executed a search warrant at the producer’s ATL apartment and found the drugs in drawers and on the kitchen counters. He was arrested and posted $12k bail. Benzino’s legal team argued the search was illegal, but a judge ruled cops searched the pad legally.

Fast forward to now … we’re told Benzino’s legal team will learn Wednesday in court when the case is headed to trial … which could be as soon as next month, if he doesn’t cop a plea.

Last we heard from Benzino his baby mama Althea was not getting charged for putting hands on him.

If convicted, Benzino is looking at 15 years in jail.

Photo:

Benzino Facing Felony Drug Charges, Looking At 15 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close