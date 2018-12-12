CLOSE
National
Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A Time He Was Booed During Comedy Show

Rickey Smiley & Larry King

Source: CR8 Agency / Larry King Now

Rickey Smiley had a nice sit down with Larry King where he revealed some interesting moments in his career. 

Did you know the comedian was once booed at Apollo in New York City? Watch Rickey tell the funny story below… 

 

In addition, Rickey also discussed his ad-libbing helps his maintain his funny, how his alter ego Bernice Jenkins was created and more. 

Rickey Smiley on ad-libbing and what he enjoys about comedy: 

 

Rickey Smiley on his alter ego, Bernice Jenkins: 

 

Rickey Smiley on his favorite comedians, what he likes to do on his days off and more:

 

Watch the full interview here.

Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A Time He Was Booed During Comedy Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

