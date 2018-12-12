Rickey Smiley Tops List For Comedians Ruling Social Media

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congrats are in order for our guy Rickey Smiley who ranked no. 7 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for the first week of December 2018!

The chart ranks the funny guys according to their popularity on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus using data obtained by a social media analytics company called MVPindex that measured the growing numbers of followers and the comedians’ engagement with them.

Here’s a look at other comedians who made the list:

10. Ricky Gervais

9. D.L .Hughley

8. Tiffany Haddish

7. Rickey Smiley

6. Jess Hilarious

5. Tommy Chong

4. Joe Rogan

3. Colleen Ballinger

2. Trevor Noah

1. Kevin Hart

