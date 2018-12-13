CLOSE
Mia Love Pleads With GOP To Connect With African Americans After Getting Dragged By Trump

Republicans have responded with silence to Trump’s racism.

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah, still licking her wounds after losing a re-election bid to Congress, urged her party to improve its relationship with African Americans after President Trump showed his contempt for her and the Black community through his policies.

See Also: Mia Love Whines People Don’t Like Her Because She’s Black, Not Because She Supported A Racist

“We have especially failed to bring our message to, and connect with, women and racial minorities. And we have effectively written off cities as Democratic strongholds. Our nation is poorer for it,” she penned in an open letter published in the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Love has been seemingly everywhere recently, on somewhat of an unofficial national tour, talking about how she was mistreated by Trump and Democrats because of her race.

She lost her election in a close race for a third term in Congress. It’s unclear what the political future holds for Love, who made history as the first and only Black Republican woman in Congress.

Many in the GOP hoped that her early political success would help to bring racial diversity to the party. But the Trump-dominated GOP is an inhospitable place to most African Americans.

Trump publicly showed his contempt for Love the day after the midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said mocking the congresswoman, naming her among incumbent House members who didn’t shower him with praise and were defeated. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

Republicans remained silent while Trump defended white supremacist violence in Charlottesville and labeled Haiti and nations in Africa “shithole countries.

The GOP also stood by while their leader claimed falsely that his policies improved the lives of Black people. The president’s policies have in fact been detrimental to the Black community.

In education, for example, the president has looked for ways to cut funding to public schools. This comes as many Black children attend schools in buildings that should be condemned, like many found in Detroit, and schools that lack the resources that wealthy school districts offer their students. Moreover, rather than reducing bias in schools, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos approved new guidance, which took effect in March, that permits investigators in her department to disregard civil rights cases.

Love urged the party to change course.

“We must listen to their experiences, visit them in their comfort zones and take their priorities to heart. Our policy implementations must be personal — not transactional,” she wrote.

But it’s unlikely that Republican leaders are paying attention to her.

Detroit Pastor Charged With Murdering A Transgender Woman

Meghan McCain Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Clapping That Openly Racist John Kelly Was Fired

Mia Love Pleads With GOP To Connect With African Americans After Getting Dragged By Trump was originally published on newsone.com

