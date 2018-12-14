Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Earlier this week a story circulating about Ciara wanting to take Future to court over traveling arrangements for their son came out. Future is now speaking out about it and has a message for her.

On social media, Future mentioned that he wants Ciara to stop harassing him. He also requested that she leave him alone. We will have to see how this all plays out.

Da Brat and her sister, LisaRaye shared a touching moment on the recent episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” The rapper spoke to her sister about court as well as money and LisaRaye began to hug her sister.

Da Brat and her began crying and Gary loved every moment of it. Rickey Smiley mentioned that people need to understand that even if they are famous we all go through trials in life.

Gary’s Tea: Future Has A Message For Ciara, Da Brat & LisaRaye Share Emotional Moment On Television & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com