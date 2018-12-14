Ebro Catches Heat & Issa Rae Makes Boss Moves: This Week’s Winners & Losers

It was a win for Black people and people of color in the media this week with unique perspectives headed for the big screen!

Issa Rae

In the last couple of years, the T.V. and movie industry has made huge strides in bringing diversity to the media. Movies like Black Panther and Get Out are the most immediate examples of Black people being in front of and behind the camera.

However, history has taught us that the “Black fad” can be here today and gone tomorrow. One decade it might be sitcoms, the next it might be romantic comedies, and then, Hollywood can decide they’re done with the Blacks.

Well Issa Rae is one of the people making sure this doesn’t happen thanks to an epic deal she signed with Columbia. According to Variety, Issa’s production company, ColorCreative, has signed a multi-picture production deal that will allow the company to back projects from emerging diverse screenwriters. Certain writers will be announced in the spring of 2019 to work with Rae and ColorCreative to develop and write movies based on their original stories.

This is a huge move considering Black content that makes it to the big screen isn’t always original (e.g. Black Panther, 12 Years A Slave, The Color Purple, etc.).

With more original ideas, more diverse stories are sure to come that show the vastness of Black people and communities of color. If the flicks do well, they can also set the tone for more diverse films for years to come.

“All of the projects we are working on are fresh and promising and we can’t wait to continue the work,” Issa said in a statement. “We hope to set a precedent and inspire the industry at large to invest in undiscovered talent, original IP, and fresh stories and perspectives.”

Win, win, win.

