CLOSE
Test
Gary’s Tea: Future Has A Message For Ciara,…
Benzino Allegedly Facing Jail Time
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime…
Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’…
Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81
Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A…
Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court…
Rickey Smiley Tops List For Comedians Ruling Social…
Rickey Smiley For Real Recap: Rickey Heads To…
Romeo Lands Role In “Bad Boys 3” Film
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp &…
Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris…
Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Accused Of Cultural Appropriation, Meghan…
Tragic! Nine-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Bullied With…
FBI Investigates Neo-Nazis Who Stomped Black Man While…
Effect On Black People Is Overlooked In Trump’s…
Gary’s Tea: Jay-Z’s Scholarship Fund Called Out, Offset…
Eddie Murphy To Host The Oscars?
British Colleges Panic As Black Students Inch Toward…
‘Troubling’ Video Shows Cops Assaulting Innocent Mother And…
Schools Fail To Consult With Black Parents When…
Would You Do It? Father’s Lesson On Bullying…
#BlackExcellence: Three African-American Students Selected As 2019 Rhodes…
Yung Miami Of City Girls Admits She Doesn’t…
Gary’s Tea: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West, Ronnie…
Offset’s Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out About Not…
Gary’s Tea: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Shut…
7 items
All The Times Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Showed…
Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers

“Thinking about the significance of the shoes and LeBron’s contribution to fighting for social justice, we decided it would make sense and be a great opportunity to add these shoes into our collection,” said the museum’s sports curator Dr. Damion Thomas.

0 reads
Leave a comment

NBA star LeBron James has been an influential voice in the fight for social justice and now his efforts to spread awareness about social equality will be highlighted at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, NBC Washington reported.

The black and white equality sneakers that James wore during a game against the Washington Wizards last year are heading to the Smithsonian, the news outlet writes. He donned the sneakers to express his disapproval of the racial division that Donald Trump has incited in our country. One sneaker was black, the other was white, and both had the word “equality” on them. The addition of the sneakers to the museum will add to the history and ongoing narrative of how athletes are using their platforms to bring attention to social justice issues.

“When he wore the black and white pair, it’s something we paid attention to. Thinking about the significance of the shoes and LeBron’s contribution to fighting for social justice, we decided it would make sense and be a great opportunity to add these shoes into our collection,” Dr. Damion Thomas, who curates the sports exhibit at the museum, told USA Today. “One of our main goals is not just collect things with significant historical background and importance, but also think about the objects that allow us to engage in the contemporary questions and issues that the nation is grappling with.” The sneakers are slated to be featured at the museum this fall.

This isn’t the first time that James has been involved with the museum. In 2016, he made a $2.5 million donation to the Muhammad Ali exhibit. “Every professional athlete, regardless of race and gender, owes a huge debt of gratitude to Muhammad Ali,” James said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post. “His legacy deserves to be studied and revered by every generation.”

SEE ALSO:

The NBA Is Back! Here Are LeBron James, Other Players’ Big Moments Of Activism For The Culture

Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James

Met Life Presents the Apollo Theatre Hall of Fame

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

10 photos Launch gallery

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

Continue reading White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

Lord, we sure do live in different worlds. Jazz legend Nancy Wilson passed away at 81 years old on December 13 after a long illness. She died at her home in Pioneertown. Social media has been mourning her passing, but white Twitter thought that another Nancy Wilson passed away -- the guitarist from the rock band Heart. See Also: Meghan McCain Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Clapping That Openly Racist John Kelly Was Fired The band Heart is known for songs like "Crazy on You," "Alone," "What About Love," "All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You" and "These Dreams." The band Heart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. See one of their songs "Barracuda" below, which is considered one of their most iconic hits. Nancy Wilson is the blonde guitarist. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0OX_8YvFxA The white Nancy Wilson is 64 years old and still touring the world with her sister Ann Wilson, who is considered one of the greatest singers in rock music. She actually posted about the passing of Wilson on Twitter, writing, "#NancyWilson my namesake did a great thing in the world when her most common of names meant so much to so many people everywhere. Rest In Peace." See below: https://twitter.com/NancyWilson/status/1073471939283320832 See how white Twitter reacted below:

National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close