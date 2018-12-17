Leah’s Lemonade: Ty Dolla $ign Indicted On Drug Charges in Georgia

Entertainment News
| 12.16.18
Ty Dolla $ign is in some legal hot water. The singer might be going to “prison prison” after being indicted on multiple felony drug charges. The singer was indicted with three counts, Possession of cocaine, possession of THC, and possession of marijuana. The Paranoid singer could face up to 15 years in prison for the charges. He was pulled over earlier this year in in Fulton County, GA  where drug laws are way stiffer than Cali.

One of the singer’s reps told TMZ…”[Ty] understands from his attorney Steve Sadow that the indictment in Fulton County, Georgia is merely the next mandatory procedural step in the process of resolving Ty’s case in that particular criminal justice system, and one more step closer to finally bringing this matter to a close. It was expected by Ty’s legal counsel and came as no surprise whatsoever.”

The rep added, “Ty maintains his innocence and there is no indication to the contrary. It’s also very important to note that Ty’s jewelry and cash seized from him upon his arrest in September 2018 was ordered returned to him last week … another clear sign that this matter is coming to a close soon.”

If you want to here this and who else declared themselves the King of R&B listen to Leah’s Lemonade on the video above.

 

