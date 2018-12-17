CLOSE
Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’ For Pay

Amber Rose Hosts Night Out At 1 OAK Las Vegas

Welp… Amber Rose probably said the most honest thing we’ve ever heard from her this weekend when she admitted she misses clappin’ her cakes for cash… Amber won $3300 after feeding a slot machine $100 at the casino so she made this video.

Do you think Amber should just go ahead and do what makes her happy, and see if she can get it back pole poppin’? Or maybe she should get hypnotized so she doesn’t get these kind of cravings? We definitely believe her — but do you think for Sebastian’s sake maybe she should have saved this one for group chat with Blac Chyna and the girls…

In semi-related news, the paps caught Amb out there last week leaving Epione in Beverly Hills — you know where all the celebs and wealthy folks get fillers and facials and peels and all that stuff. Anyways, we miss Amber’s twerkin’ days too.

See photos of Amber Rose below!

