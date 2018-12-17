Cardi B Defends Publicist Who Helped Offset Crash Her Rolling Loud Set

The internet went crazy when Offset crashed his soon-to-be ex-wife’s headlining set at Rolling Loud in a feeble attempt to win her back. Now, festival organizers claim they had nothing to do with it, insisting Cardi’s team helped the Migos rapper with his shenanigans.

Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif told Complex, “Headliners and their teams have full control of the stage and who is allowed on it during their set at Rolling Loud. The festival does not interfere with or influence a headliner’s set list. We have never and will never do anything to change a headliner’s set.”

“We were tipped off that something was going to happen, but had nothing to do with the organization or execution of it,” Cherif added, before explaining away those deleted tweets that made Rolling Loud look guilty as all hell.

“We were tipped off that Cardi was going to have multiple surprise guests, corroborated by what she said in her IG Live. One of specific guests we were told about didn’t end up showing up so we deleted the tweet, which is standard for us when things change as the night goes on,” he told Complex. “Deleting old tweets with bad intel isn’t usually alarming but once we realized that we were getting dragged for the surprise interruption, we panicked and deleted the tweet bc we knew it was going to make things look worse. In hindsight, deleting those tweets actually made us look worse. We recognize that it was a poor decision.”

After hearing that Cardi’s team helped Offset facilitate the surprise, fans came at her publicist…but the “I Like It” rapper isn’t here for that, just like she isn’t here for any baby daddy bashing.

“Y’all expect me to be OK with y’all dragging her because y’all don’t agree with some sh*t?” she asked via social media. “She was trying to help a man that was telling her like, ‘Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife.’ She told me what happened. I’m not gonna let y’all drag my b*tch for that. Y’all buggin’ and thuggin’.” Watch below.

Cardi was the first woman artist to ever headline the Rolling Loud festival, but now this is what fans will remember instead.

