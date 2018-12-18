Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for Letting Offset On Stage During Rolling Loud

12.17.18
The Internet has been dragging Offset since Cardi B annouced their split on social media. Whether it’s permanent or temporary is the question we’re all asking! In the mean time, Offset took it upon himself to charge the stage at the Rolling Loud Music Festival, where the Bodak Yellow rapper was making history as the first female headline.  From the looks of it Cardi doesn’t seem to be too pleased with Offset impromptu surprise.

Here’s the video of Offset pulling his stunt:

Well not only was Cardi not here for Offset’s public apology but her fans weren’t here for her publicist Patience. She allegedly approved Offset to come on stage and apologize… and well fans were not happy with her decision.

She jumped on social media to defend her decision to let them do as they please:

Cardi jumped on social media to defend her publicist. She held her down! “Okurrrr” In her Cardi Voice! If you want to hear more about this story, as well as Jacquees officially irritating Keith Sweat listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

