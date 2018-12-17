CLOSE
Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat Lays Him Out [VIDEO]

2018 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamenoire:

Jacquees started a discussion and thinks he’s the sh*t, invincible. The conversation is an interesting one. But sadly, all of the attention he’s receiving is negative. I don’t know if he realizes he’s the butt of a joke. He’s so gassed off it all that even the word King sets him off.

When TMZ asked Keith Sweat if he was the King, he said no. But before he could explain, Jacquees ran in to disrupt his interview. See how it all played out in the video below.

TMZ: Hey Keith, I got a question for you, man.

Keith Sweat: What’s your question? Don’t ask me no crazy ass question.

TMZ: You are the king of R&B. You were originally the King.

See, this the king from back then. I’m the King for right now. This Keith Sweat. Big Sweat. But it’s Big Quee. Big Quee!

Keith Sweat: I’m still getting that bag. I don’t know what he talking about.

Jacquees: He getting that bag but 16-25 is my generation. I’m the King.

Keith Sweat looks like he’s contemplating the risks and rewards. Really, the disrespect was too much. Jumping in front of the legend, intercepting a question that wasn’t even directed toward him. Too much.

Check out the internet talking about Jacquees being the King of R&B below!

40 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_3018639" align="alignleft" width="803"] Source: Mindy Small / Getty[/caption] Maybe it’s because I’m too old or was taking a nap during most of 2018, but when I saw that someone named Jacquees was trending on Twitter, I had to do some serious sleuthing. And what I learned was that this 24-year-old, who’s signed to Cash Money, took to social media over the weekend to let everyone know that—despite having NO number one singles on the Billboard R&B charts, only two studio albums under his belt and a knack for remixing other people’s hits —he truly believes that he is the “King of R&B.” “I just want to let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now…for this generation,” Jacquees declared. Adding, “I understand who done came and who done did that and that and that but now it’s my turn. Jacquees, the king of R&B. I just heard em said and I feel it. ATL, let’s get it. I’m the king of R&B.” https://twitter.com/mymixtapez/status/1071905291376181248 Sigh…Can you imagine having this level of confidence and delusion? Well, this declaration got folks on Twitter, including John Legend, Tank and Tyrese,HOT about not only wondering who is Jacquees, but the audacity of it all and who actually deserves to rock the R&B crown. Here are our favorite Black Twitter takes on this hilarious issue:

Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat Lays Him Out [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

