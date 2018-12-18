CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane Thinks Eminem Is Nowhere Close To Being Rap’s King

9 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While I admit that I have been a Stan in the past, there are other factors – aside from rapping every word out of the dictionary – that should be used in order to determine who the real ‘best rapper’ is. I think Wop has a point!

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Gucci Mane recently sat down with radio host Rickey Smiley for an episode of the Ricky Smiley Morning Show where he was asked about Eminem being dubbed the “King of Rap.” The 1017 Records boss was almost in disbelief that question even entered his atmosphere.

“You gotta come up with a better one,” he says in the clip. “That ain’t even worth … ’cause I ain’t playin’ him in my car. You playin’ him in yours? You slidin’ around playin’ Eminem in your car with your old lady? Dolo play Eminem, just metaphors. Just goin’ in? [Laughs].”

READ MORE

 

Gucci Mane Thinks Eminem Is Nowhere Close To Being Rap’s King was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close