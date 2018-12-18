Gucci Mane Thinks Eminem Is Nowhere Close To Being Rap’s King

While I admit that I have been a Stan in the past, there are other factors – aside from rapping every word out of the dictionary – that should be used in order to determine who the real ‘best rapper’ is. I think Wop has a point!

ATLANTA, GA – Gucci Mane recently sat down with radio host Rickey Smiley for an episode of the Ricky Smiley Morning Show where he was asked about Eminem being dubbed the “King of Rap.” The 1017 Records boss was almost in disbelief that question even entered his atmosphere.

“You gotta come up with a better one,” he says in the clip. “That ain’t even worth … ’cause I ain’t playin’ him in my car. You playin’ him in yours? You slidin’ around playin’ Eminem in your car with your old lady? Dolo play Eminem, just metaphors. Just goin’ in? [Laughs].”

