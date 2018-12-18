Alfonso Ribeiro Sues “Fortnite” & “NBA 2K” Creators For Jacking The Carlton Dance

There are few things from my childhood that bring back warmer memories than the Carloton Dance. Maybe prom, my first car and my first. . . well, I’m sure you can guess that one. But yeah, check this out!

LOS ANGELES, CA – Alfonso Ribeiro will be forever remembered as Carlton Banks, his beloved character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While Banks was goofy and rarely serious, Ribeiro apparently doesn’t play when it comes to business.

According to TMZ, the current America’s Funniest Home Videos host is suing Epic Games, creators of the popular Fortnite game. He’s also going after 2K Games, which is responsible for the long-running NBA 2K series. Ribeiro filed a suit against both companies for allegedly stealing his iconic Carlton Dance.

