CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues “Fortnite” & “NBA 2K” Creators For Jacking The Carlton Dance

2 reads
Leave a comment

There are few things from my childhood that bring back warmer memories than the Carloton Dance. Maybe prom, my first car and my first. . . well, I’m sure you can guess that one. But yeah, check this out!

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Alfonso Ribeiro will be forever remembered as Carlton Banks, his beloved character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While Banks was goofy and rarely serious, Ribeiro apparently doesn’t play when it comes to business.

According to TMZ, the current America’s Funniest Home Videos host is suing Epic Games, creators of the popular Fortnite game. He’s also going after 2K Games, which is responsible for the long-running NBA 2K series. Ribeiro filed a suit against both companies for allegedly stealing his iconic Carlton Dance.

READ MORE

 

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues “Fortnite” & “NBA 2K” Creators For Jacking The Carlton Dance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close