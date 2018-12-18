Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw

Entertainment News
| 12.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

And the winner is….Cordelia Cransha. Your reigning Miss DC USA 2019 is Virginia native Cordelia Cranshaw. She joined the Quick Silva Show to talk about her life changing opportunity to be crowned Miss District Of Columbia.

As beautiful as Cordelia is her life hasn’t always been picture perfect. Her platform reflected her real life situation, where she was in foster care until the age of 21. Cranshaw’s mother was incarcerated and her father was an alcoholic.  As D.C. resident and the Founder of her non-profit “ARK” Cordelia takes pride in giving back to DMV community.  Ark is an advocacy group and non profit organization that gives back to children in foster care.

To hear more about Cordelia and her story listen to the link above.

Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close