CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Guy Gets Back at Package Thieves With Glitter Bomb

2 reads
Leave a comment

It may be the most wonderful time of the year. But, it’s also the time of year when real-life Grinches steal packages from porches.

But one engineer and YouTube star figured out a way to get back at these thieves. Mike Rober spent 6 months rigging a package to explode with glitter and farts, catching these suspected thieves on camera in a video that has gone viral.

Oh, were they in for a surprise. Check out the clip below.

The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes

43 photos Launch gallery

The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes

Continue reading The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes

The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes

Guy Gets Back at Package Thieves With Glitter Bomb was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close