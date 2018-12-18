Despite his personal troubles, DMX is an icon that has contributed a great deal of timeless music to Hip Hop.

Today, the living legend will celebrate his 48th birthday behind bars after he violated probation in his tax evasion case back in January. Testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone at the time, a judge declared X a flight risk. In March, he was sentenced to one year in prison and an additional three years of supervised release.

It saddens us to know that such an incredibly talented spirit is struggling in this way an we’re praying he’s able to turn it around when he gets out this time. For now, we celebrate him with some of the most memorable moments from his career.

Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia: 7 Of Our Favorite Moments From The Life & Times Of DMX was originally published on globalgrind.com

