Lil Xan Reportedly Detained By Police Hours After Leaving Rehab

On Sunday morning, rapper Lil Xan hit Twitter to inform his followers that he is out of rehab. “Out and sober,” he wrote two weeks after checking himself in.

Unfortunately, it seems he got into trouble just a fewer hours later. Posting a video to Instagram, he claimed he was “being detained for no reason” after playing music at 10 in the morning.

“Not a gated community just playing music at 10 having a good sunday lol cops came with hands on there [sic] guns asking me to put my hands where i can see them and i did. Detained for no reason and these cops profiled me for the way i look,Anyone who thinks wants to say i’m not sober can think that but i’m Completely sober and was acting very calm,” he reportedly wrote, according to PageSix.

Before heading into rehab, the rapper spoke on needing to kick his opioid addiction and his plans to drop “Lil Xan” as his rap name and instead go by his given name, Diego. We wish him good health.

