Meek Mill Says Racist Spray Painted His Grandmother’s House

Every time a brotha start trying to do right, the world reminds him of how hard it is to stay straight. Check this bs out smh.

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill has reportedly filed a police report with authorities after a vandal spray painted his grandmother’s house with racist graffiti on Monday night (December 17). The Championships mastermind revealed the news via Twitter on Tuesday morning (December 18).

“A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white privileged,” he wrote. “the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago. It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward!”

