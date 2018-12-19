CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Says Racist Spray Painted His Grandmother’s House

4 reads
Leave a comment

Every time a brotha start trying to do right, the world reminds him of how hard it is to stay straight. Check this bs out smh.

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill has reportedly filed a police report with authorities after a vandal spray painted his grandmother’s house with racist graffiti on Monday night (December 17). The Championships mastermind revealed the news via Twitter on Tuesday morning (December 18).

“A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white privileged,” he wrote. “the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago. It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward!”

READ MORE

Meek Mill Says Racist Spray Painted His Grandmother’s House was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close