Bone Thugs VS Migos! Who You Got?

Now I’m an 80’s baby from the midwest – so my heart leaning heavy with Bone on this one! Who yall got?

Via | HipHopDX

DENVER, CO – As the King of R&B debate wages on, all kinds of artists are making claims about who’s at the top of the pyramid. After Layzie Bone heard Migos insisted they were the greatest group ever, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony OG jumped on Instagram to send a message to Offset, Takeoff and Quavo.

“There’s a lot of things going out here,” he said. “Young niggas talkin’ bout that they the king of R&B. Young niggas talkin’ bout they the best group ever. Best rap group ever or whatever they said. I’m just here to set the record straight. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, we still all five live — Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish, Flesh and myself Layzie Bone — we the best, you dig?

READ MORE

 

Bone Thugs VS Migos! Who You Got? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

