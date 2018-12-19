Leah’s Lemonade: Offset’s Dad Allegedly Posts About Cardi

Forbes sprinkling some black folks magic on their wealthiest American Celebrities list. Oprah Winfrey hitting the top three of the list with a whooping $3.7 billion dollars. The shoe tycoon and retired Chicago Bull Michael Jordan followed Lady O with a easy $1.7 billion dollars. While Jay Z ties Kylie Jenner for number five on the list with $900 million dollars. Bad boy CEO Diddy made the top 10 at number eight with $ 820 million dollars. Golf mogul, Tiger Woods follow right behind Puff with $800 billion dollars.

Here’s the full top 10 lists:

1. George Lucas, $5.4 billion

Selling LucasFilm to Disney helped: The deal earned Lucas $4.1 billion in 2012.

2. Steven Spielberg, $3.7 billion

“Ready Player One” was among his profitable projects. The acquisition of his DreamWorks Animation also helped.

3. Oprah Winfrey, $2.8 billion

Her investment in Weight Watchers only increased her fortune.

4. Michael Jordan, $1.7 billion

His fortune comes from his sneakers and a 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, valued at an estimated $800 million.

5. Kylie Jenner, $900 million (tie)

The 21-year-old is new to the list. Her Kylie Cosmetics brand has made more than $630 million since its launch two years ago.

5. Jay-Z, $900 million (tie)

Stakes in companies including Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac helped add $90 million from his 2017 figure.

7. David Copperfield, $875 million

The millionaire magician continues to perform in Vegas after he was not found financially responsible for a tourist’s injuries.

8. Diddy, $825 million

His money comes from more than music: His sold Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka and stakes in companies including Revolt TV and DeLeón tequila apparently have been lucrative.

9. Tiger Woods, $800 million

The golfer won his first major victory in five years this September. That didn’t hurt his bottom line.

9. James Patterson. $800 million

The prolific author’s book sales are incredible.

