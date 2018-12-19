CLOSE
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd Exposes Himself AGAIN

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

One of Swae Lee’s body parts have managed to make an appearance on the internet once again.

According to his InstaStory, the Rae Sremmurd member spent the better part of yesterday getting a new tattoo on his lower stomach. But, it looks like he forgot to put on pants when he decided to show the design off to his fans.

The 15 second clip has since been taken down and of course we can’t post it here on the website–but we wouldn’t be surprised if you found it here.

Now, this isn’t the first time, Swae Lee has “accidentally” exposed himself. His sex tape hit the ‘gram last year.

SMH.

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd Exposes Himself AGAIN was originally published on 92q.com

