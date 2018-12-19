Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

Rapper Remy Ma has returned to the hospital days after delivering a baby girl. According to TMZ, sources have claimed Remy suffered from excessive bleeding Tuesday night and went back to the hospital.

The complications required emergency surgery.

When Remy and Papoose announced the birth of their daughter on social media, Papoose did mention that the labor had been difficult.

The birth of the girl who the couple call “the golden child” came after Remy Ma, suffered an ectopic pregnancy—meaning the egg had been fertilized outside of the uterus— and the fetus had to be removed from her body. Since then, the couple had been very open about using in vitro fertilization to try and have another child.

By July, the rapper was announcing her pregnancy as she and Papoose renewed their vows.

According to TMZ, Remy Ma is receiving blood transfusions and apparently the surgery was a success. They report that she’s doing well and is expected to be released within the week.

We’re hoping the best for Remy’s recovery and for her daughter as well.

