CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offset’s Alleged Mistress Retracts Her Apology To Cardi B

33 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN.com

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni was a recent guest on Power 106’s The Cruz Show where she retracted the tearful apology she previously issued to Cardi B. 

“I just want to set the record straight about the apology video,” she said. “At this time, I really just take the apology back. ”

Through her tears, Summer explained she hasn’t received any support from anyone in the industry.

“My feelings be hurt,” she said. “It sucks […] It’s not fair to me. I just feel like the whole world is against me. I’m so strong. I’m so sorry I’m breaking down.”

READ MORE

 

 

Offset’s Alleged Mistress Retracts Her Apology To Cardi B was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close