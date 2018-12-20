Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni was a recent guest on Power 106’s The Cruz Show where she retracted the tearful apology she previously issued to Cardi B.

“I just want to set the record straight about the apology video,” she said. “At this time, I really just take the apology back. ”

Through her tears, Summer explained she hasn’t received any support from anyone in the industry.

“My feelings be hurt,” she said. “It sucks […] It’s not fair to me. I just feel like the whole world is against me. I’m so strong. I’m so sorry I’m breaking down.”

READ MORE

Offset’s Alleged Mistress Retracts Her Apology To Cardi B was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: