Travis Scott Joins Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to ESPN, Astroworld’s own Travis Scott will be joining Maroon 5 on the lineup for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. Some of his counterparts aren’t too happy with his decision, but he will certainly help bring an edge to an otherwise bland performance lineup. Rappers like Meek Mill have expressed on twitter that Travis doesn’t need this performance, hoping that he drops out. But, if he does perform, we know he’s going to steal the show!

Travis was recently nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance and best rap song. He also spent a week at #1 on Billboards Hot 100.

Should Travis perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show? Let us know below…

Travis Scott Joins Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com

