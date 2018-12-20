Joe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip:
Congratulations are in order for Joe Budden and his lady love of nearly three years, Cyn Santana. The couple share an adorable one-year-old son together and a lovely house in New Jersey, so fans have been counting down the days on Joe to make the big move toward officiality with Cyn.
During a live taping of the Joe Budden podcast in NYC this evening, Joe called Cyn to the stage, dropped to one knee, and asked Cyn to spend the rest of her life with him.
Good for them! We can’t wait to see this Mona Scott-Young produced wedding special!
See photos of Joe Budden and Cyn Santana together below!
