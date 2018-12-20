It’s Lit: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean & More Get The Christmas Lights Treatment

Just when you thought your Christmas spirit was on ten, it’s nothing like a stroll through the neighborhood that can put things into perspective.

Some people go all the way out with their holiday energy.

Christmas lights are one way neighbors can uplift a cold winter, whether wrapped around big houses or spread across apartment doors. Some people even go an extra mile to make sure their luminous design is noticed.

Christmas lights paired with popular music has become an increasing trend, especially in our viral social media era. While lights of the past might be designed to “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” now lights are getting a more turnt approach.

High school student Hudson Hooper is one example of a light aficionado pairing his designs with popular music.

He programmed his house’s Christmas lights to Travis Scott songs this year and the results were…well…lit.

He arranged a medley of Scott’s biggest bangers, including, “A-Team,” “Don’t Play,” “Antidote,” “Beibs In the Trap,” “Through The Late Night,” “Pick Up the Phone,” “Goosebumps,” “Stargazing,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Yosemite.” Check out the heat below.

Hooper told Fox42, “I just started doing Christmas lights a couple years ago and I’ve been making them bigger and bigger every year. Last year, I got the box that makes that lights go to the music and that’s been my favorite things so far.” Hooper said he spent more than six hours making sure the light-music coordination was tight.

Luckily, he had practice before his big Travis showcase. A few weeks before, he set up lights to Drake‘s “Pound Cake” and Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone.”

Hooper’s latest work involves none other than Frank Ocean‘s reflective “Nights.”

Surely, the neighborhood was never the same.

A similar designer popped up last year in Texas when spectators witness the legendary flow of Houston rap artists.

IT Manager Frankie To-ong turned out to be the brains behind the show and he used his 20 years experience mixing music in the clubs to created the trill spectacle above. His medley included “Tops Drop” by Fat Pat, “Southside” by Lil’ Keke, “25 Lighters” by DJ DMD, Fat Pat and Lil’ Keke, “Grillz” by Nelly and Paul Wall, and “Down South” by Mista Madd, Slim Thug and Yungstar.

To-ong’s epic light show caught so much attention that Paul Wall even visited him to show love.

Hopefully, with people like Hooper and To-ong, a precedent can be set for a hip hop Christmas light competition?

Only time will tell.

Until then, you can hit the next pages for more amazing light shows sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

