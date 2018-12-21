CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill “Trauma,” Kevin Gates “Discussion” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.18

Meek Mill follows the life of a young'n in the struggle and Kevin Gates has some legal woes. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Roots Picnic NYC

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Witnessing Meek Mill go from a rising star to punching bag to a victim of the criminal justice system and back to one of rap’s brightest stars has been nothing less than inspirational. Today the Philadelphia artist/activist continues his road to glory with a video that showcases just how real the struggle can be.

Keeping his latest album Championships abuzz, Meek Mill releases a new clip for his album cut “Trauma” in which he shows how the hard knock life in the hood can take it’s toll on a young mind processing the life.

Down South Kevin Gates struggles with his own ordeal and finds himself going through the motions in the courtroom while letting off some steam in a therapist’s office for his visual to “Discussion.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Barlito Barlito, and more.

MEEK MILL – “TRAUMA”

KEVIN GATES – “DISCUSSION”

MOZZY – “BLACK HEARTED”

BARLITO BARLITO – “WAIT, HOLD ON”

SPLURGE – “STEVE NASH”

Meek Mill “Trauma,” Kevin Gates “Discussion” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close