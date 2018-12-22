CLOSE
Busta Rhymes Suing Man Pretending To Be His Manager For $1.5M

The "dungeon dragon" filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Rasheem “Bubba” Barker, who has been booking shows without Bussa Bus' approval.

A former employee of Busta Rhymes has been swindling promoters out of thousands of dollars in cash, and now the veteran rapper is taking actions. Busta is suing Rasheem “Bubba” Barker for $1.5 million after it’s come out he’s been pretending to be the manager of the Conglomerate caption.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Busta says he had a working relationship with Rasheem “Bubba” Barker. But Busta claims, “At no time did those duties include the authority to negotiate and/or enter into agreements with third party promoters binding Plaintiffs to render the professional services of Plaintiff Smith.”

But in 2016, Busta claims Barker collected $20k for a gig he negotiated on his own and claims he did the same thing again in 2018 for $40k for a show in New Zealand.

Things got so bad, Busta claims he got hit with a $22,478.40 judgment in a lawsuit he knew nothing about and believes other lawsuits might be coming … all because of Barker’s actions.

Busta is suing for a total of more than $1.5 million in damages.

Check out Busta Rhymes calling out Rasheem “Bubba” Barker in the clip below.

