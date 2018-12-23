CLOSE
Test
We Have To Talk About Michelle Obama’s Golden…
Heart Snatched: Watch Barack Obama Play Santa While…
Joe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana [VIDEO]
OWN Cancels “Love Is ___” Amid Sexual Abuse…
Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications
Sold! 5 Ways Ray-J’s Viral Glasses Promo Is…
So Sad: Father Shoots And Kills His Son…
Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look…
How The Cash Bail System Can Literally Kill…
#BankingWhileBlack: Tellers Call Cops On Black Man For…
Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000…
[WATCH] Empowering Video Of Mother Singing Song To…
Will Mark Zuckerberg Resign? Facebook Is Under Heavy…
Gary’s Tea: Daniel Caesar Cuts His Dreads, Offset’s…
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Is Convicted…
Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat…
Rickey Smiley Teams Up With Comedy Legend Martin…
Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’…
Michelle Obama Surprises Black College Students In Detroit…
Beautiful News! Fifth Third Bank Surprises Single Mom…
Prosecute Cops Caught On Video ‘Planting’ Drugs On…
2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For…
Police Kill Black Teen But Charge 16-Year-Old Girl…
Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl
Gary’s Tea: Future Has A Message For Ciara,…
Benzino Allegedly Facing Jail Time
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime…
Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’…
Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Sybrina Fulton Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Benedict College

“Sybrina is a model of grace and strength,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Ever since the tragic death of her son Trayvon Martin six years ago, Sybrina Fulton has become a powerful voice for social justice. She was recently honored by Benedict College in South Carolina with an honorary doctorate degree, WIS News reported.

Fulton served as the commencement speaker for the school’s fall graduation ceremony, the news outlet writes. She received a Doctor of Humane Letters for her advocacy efforts. She turned the pain of losing her son into positivity with the launch of The Trayvon Martin Foundation; a non-profit designed to bring awareness to gun violence and provide support for individuals who have been through similar experiences. She is also the creator of Circle of Mothers, a group of women who have lost their children and other loved ones to senseless acts of violence.

“Sybrina is a model of grace and strength,” Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College, said in a statement. “Because of her passion and dedication ‘we are all Trayvon’ and demand social justice for our sons.” The honors didn’t stop there for Fulton. She also was given a “Key to the City” from Mayor of Columbia Stephen K. Benjamin.

Fulton took to Instagram to share her excitement about both honors. “I present to you……Dr. Sybrina Fulton,” she posted. “I went from the 2018 Commencement Convocation speaker at Benedict College to Doctor & I also received the key to the city from the Mayor of Columbia, SC.” Fulton’s accolades come shortly after The Trayvon Martin Foundation announced a partnership with PUMA where some of the proceeds from their ‘Peace on Earth’ sneakers will be donated to the organization in an effort to stop gun violence, Sole Collector reported. The sneakers were released on December 20.

SEE ALSO:

How Andrew Gillum Celebrates Trayvon Martin With Florida Primary Victory

Michael Brown’s Mother, Lezley McSpadden, On Running For Ferguson City Council: ‘I Learned To Walk Again’

Poster For 'Waiting To Exhale'

'Waiting To Exhale’ Opened 23 Years Ago Today, Here Are Classic Moments We Can’t Forget

10 photos Launch gallery

'Waiting To Exhale’ Opened 23 Years Ago Today, Here Are Classic Moments We Can’t Forget

Continue reading ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Opened 23 Years Ago Today, Here Are Classic Moments We Can’t Forget

'Waiting To Exhale’ Opened 23 Years Ago Today, Here Are Classic Moments We Can’t Forget

On  this day in 1995, "Waiting To Exhale" opened in theaters. If there would have been social media, #WaitingToExhale surely would have been trending for days. The highly anticipated film was based on the bestselling book of the same name by author Terry McMillian. Everyone from Halle Berry to Robin Givens auditioned to be in the film but the main cast ended up being Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late-great Whitney Houston. With only a budget of $16 million, the film, directed by Forest Whitaker, grossed over $80 million at the box office. See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store On top of the film, there was the dynamic soundtrack, which was written and produced by Babyface. Two number-one Billboard Hot 100 hits came from the album --  Whitney's "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" and "Let It Flow" by Toni Braxton. Also, three top-ten hits: "Sittin' Up in My Room" by Brandy, "Not Gon' Cry" by Mary J. Blige and "Count on Me" by Whitney Houston and Cece Winans. The soundtrack, which was all Black women artists, also included SWV, TLC, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Faith Evans. "Waiting to Exhale" is definitely a classic. Check out some of the most memorable from the film below:

Sybrina Fulton Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Benedict College was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close