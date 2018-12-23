Little League Phenom Mo’ne Davis Headed To Hampton University

Little League phenom Mo’ne Davis is taking her talents to Hampton University. According to the Daily Press, Davis has committed to joining the HBCU’s softball team.

The 17-year-old Philadelphia native first made major waves in the sports industry four years ago after becoming the first girl to pitch a shutout game during the Little League World Series, the news outlet writes. Once news spread about her accomplishments in the realm of sports, she became an athlete to watch. She was the first Little League player to grace a national cover of Sports Illustrated, she landed a spot on TIME’s “25 Most Influential Teens of 2014 List,” and she secured a book deal. The world was watching to see what her next move in sports would be.

Davis recently inked a letter-of-intent to play at Hampton. She was considering other schools that included Coppin State University, Southern University, the University of Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania, and Bethune-Cookman University, but thought that Hampton would be a good fit. Angela Nicholson—the head softball coach at Hampton—says she had no clue that Davis wanted to play softball in college until she received an email from her a few months ago.

“She sent me an email, and I invited her to camp. She came to camp, and she was phenomenal. That’s how it all started,” she told the news outlet. “Having Mo’ne is great. I know she doesn’t want it to be about her, and neither do we. We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else.” She will reportedly join the team as a middle infielder.

Davis currently attends Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia where she plays softball, basketball, and soccer.

