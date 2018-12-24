CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Announces Popcaan As Newest Addition To OVO Sound [Video]

Drizzy's Patois accent also made an appearance.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Popcaan

Source: PYMCA / Getty

2019 looks like it might be another banner year for Drake. He has just added a premier dancehall artist to his label.

As spotted on Complex Champagne Papi came out at the Unruly Fest in Jamaica as a surprise guest. On top of performing a short set of his songs he also made a very timely announcement. He went on to say that Popcaan is now an OVO Sound artist.

“This is something we’ve worked on for a very long time,” he said. “I just want to let everybody know, finally. Officially, 2019 Popcaan is signed to OVO.” Naturally the crowd erupted over the news. They then shared the stage as pictures of the two scrolled on the stage.

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise as Drake and ‘Caan have enjoyed a strong working relationship for many years. “Controlla” was originally a collaboration but ended up as a Drizzy solo on Views.

View this post on Instagram

Psycho psycho 😄

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Popcaan made his official debut in 2014 with Where We Come From. He followed the album up with Forever earlier this year. There is no indication on when his OVO Sound project will be released but Drake is also slated to drop a new project in 2019.

Photo: Getty

Drake Announces Popcaan As Newest Addition To OVO Sound [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close