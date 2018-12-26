It’s hard to believe another year has wrapped up, moving us closer to a new decade.

For some, 2018 might’ve dragged with the speed of molasses thanks to celebrity shenanigans and Trump-era politics. For others, it could’ve went with a snap thanks to viral moments that kept us distracted and entertained.

Either way, there’s no question that there were some big winners this year and some big losers. Hit the next pages to reflect on a year full of ups and down. Hopefully, the memories can get you motivated on what to do and what not to do in 2019!

‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks Do The Most: 2018’s Biggest Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: