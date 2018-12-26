CLOSE
Proud Papa: Drake Shares Photo of Painting By His Son Adonis On Instagram

"Adonis > Picasso don't @ me."

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

We found out overnight what the best gift the Drake received for Christmas was and no it wasn’t an exotic car either. It was a painting from his no longer secret child Adonis that had the 6 God gushing over his seed on the gram.

Those are words only a proud father would say when receiving such a gift. Drizzy took a break from posting thirst traps on his gram with the photo of the painting from his son. The framed masterpiece is a colorful mesh of Adonis’ handprints.

Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄

While it’s not a photo of his son, it’s still a welcomed break from all the social media madness involving the “In My Feelings” rapper. Not too long ago Kanye West was on the attack reigniting his “beef” with Drizzy on Twitter which even had Kim Kardashian accusing Drake of threatening her family.

It’s very obvious Drake loves being a dad and who knows one day the next Adonis related post will be a picture of the two sharing a moment together.

Close