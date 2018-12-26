Jordan Peele’s “Us” Trailer Has Triggered A Ton Of Think Pieces

On Christmas day, Jordan Peele unveiled the trailer for “Us”, the upcoming psychological horror film starring former Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. The film is about a husband and wife, Gabe and Adelaide Wilson, who take their children to their beach house in the Bay Area on a family vacation. Unfortunately, things turn spooky fast when the family is approached by their psychotic doppelgängers who attempt to kill them. The trailer, which is about two and a half minutes long, leaves a lot to the imagination but one thing is for certain, when the film hits theaters in March, everyone will be there to see it.

While the trailer leaves a lot to interpretation, Jordan Peele tells EW what the film is essentially about. “I think the main idea that went into writing this film is that we’re our own worst enemy, and that idea created this monster, The Tethered. I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters.”

The best part of the trailer has to be the use of the iconic Bay Area hip hop classic “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz. For the first time ever, “I Got 5 On It” has been seen as eerie and creepy. It’s been used in a way no one has ever thought to use the song before.

In literally no time at all, social media has already broken down the “Us” trailer and its use of “I Got 5 On It”. Twitter user Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) said of the song’s usage in the trailer:

“Not just a song. Or now a movie anthem. A diaspora expression that speaks to a basic African principle. Nobody rides for free. It ain’t about what you got “five on” It’s about you putting your resources in on whatever we fixing to do. “Us” indeed. Word. #IGotFiveOnIt #UsMovie“

Jordan Peele spoke on using the song for the trailer and as you can imagine, in contrast, it had nothing to do with African proverbs. In fact, Peele says, “That song, it came pretty simple, I’m making a movie in Northern California, that’s a bay area hip-hop classic and I wanted to explore this very relatable journey of being a parent [and] maybe some of the songs you listened to back in the day aren’t appropriate for your kids. So that was one level, and another part was, I love songs that have a great feeling but also have a haunting element to them and I feel like the beat in that song has this inherent cryptic energy, almost reminiscent of the Nightmare on Elm Street soundtrack. So those were the ideas that that song hit the bullseye on for me, and also, it’s just a dope track.”

Besides the use of the Oakland classic, other fan theories have popped up online. Hit the flip to see what social media is saying.

