The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Carters are spending part of their holiday in the Big Apple.

A photographer captured Bey and Jay enjoying some quality time with Blue, the twins Rumi and Sir and family members in Prospect Park.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing was to honor Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, with her own bench in the park. The inscription on the seat reportedly reads: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With Love and Admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

How sweet!

Can you believe Rumi and Sir are almost 2 years old? Check out the pics below.

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time was originally published on 92q.com

