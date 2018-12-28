CLOSE
Kodak Black “From The Cradle,” The Black Squad “Solid” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.18

Kodak Black likes girls, girls, girls, girls and The Black Squad find themselves in a not so funny situation. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Kodak Black arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) 

What? Y’all thought cause it was the holidays that Kodak Black was going to fall back from the grind? Nope!

Keeping up with his weekly video releases the Florida rapper drops a clip for “From The Cradle” in which the ski masked interviewee finds himself going on dates and skyping with multiple women. Is he blowing up his own spot with this joint?

Nick Cannon meanwhile finds himself in an interrogation room with po-9 as he and his Black Squad (Conceited, Charlie Clips, and Hitman Holla) deny knowing a damn thing for the visual to “Solid.” Nick needs to stop playing and hire some high priced lawyers for him and his people out with that Mariah money he came off with.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blocboy JB, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “FROM THE CRADLE”

THE BLACK SQUAD – “SOLID”

BLOCBOY JB – “STICC”

MONEYBAGG YO – “RESET”

CODE GREEN – “REASONS”

NBA OGTHREE FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “MOVIN ON”

BOE SOSA FT. BOE SIXO – “ROLL ON ME”

KOLLISION – “STREETS OF ATLANTA”

EJ ROZE – “BLUE STRIP”

