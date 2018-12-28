African-American Cannabis Advocate Gets Historic Times Square Billboard For New Year’s Eve

In the booming cannabis industry, the participation of Black entrepreneurs has grown although women are still underrepresented. Former corporate executive and cannabis advocate Dasheeda Dawson will hopefully bolster the ranks in that arena after her history-making moment in Times Square this coming New Year’s Eve.

With her company The WeedHead, Ms. Dawson is the mind behind the brand, which will be the first minority-led cannabis company to be featured in a Times Square billboard promotional campaign.

“New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, and ushering in a fresh start and perspective, says Dasheeda, founder of “The WeedHead ,” a lifestyle brand aimed at high powered professionals curious about and/or working in the legal cannabis industry. “It’s a time for entrepreneurs and businesses to reassess their goals and objectives. My book ‘How to Succeed in the Green Rush,’ is a workbook designed to help small business owners, contractors and professionals interested in the cannabis industry, enter with the knowledge they need to succeed in 2019. We’re thrilled to showcase our workbook at Times Square, the world’s most iconic New Year’s Eve location.”

The WeedHead and other women-owned brands will appear in the digital billboard promotion which will highlight Dawson’s book as part of an action organized by Honeysuckle magazine.

The campaign will also feature other brands such as My Bud Vase, Happy Munkey, and other businesses that are all making their Times Square debut. This comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent plans to move towards recreational cannabis use in the state and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s endorsement of adult recreational cannabis use.

Photo: MJM Strategy

