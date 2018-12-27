CLOSE
Test
Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed…
Tupac’s Sexual Drawings Going Up For Auction
August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer
We Have To Talk About Michelle Obama’s Golden…
Heart Snatched: Watch Barack Obama Play Santa While…
Joe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana [VIDEO]
OWN Cancels “Love Is ___” Amid Sexual Abuse…
Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications
Sold! 5 Ways Ray-J’s Viral Glasses Promo Is…
So Sad: Father Shoots And Kills His Son…
Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look…
How The Cash Bail System Can Literally Kill…
#BankingWhileBlack: Tellers Call Cops On Black Man For…
Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000…
[WATCH] Empowering Video Of Mother Singing Song To…
Will Mark Zuckerberg Resign? Facebook Is Under Heavy…
Gary’s Tea: Daniel Caesar Cuts His Dreads, Offset’s…
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Is Convicted…
Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat…
Rickey Smiley Teams Up With Comedy Legend Martin…
Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’…
Michelle Obama Surprises Black College Students In Detroit…
Beautiful News! Fifth Third Bank Surprises Single Mom…
Prosecute Cops Caught On Video ‘Planting’ Drugs On…
2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For…
Police Kill Black Teen But Charge 16-Year-Old Girl…
Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl
Gary’s Tea: Future Has A Message For Ciara,…
Benzino Allegedly Facing Jail Time
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute We All Need

The lineup is A-list.

2 reads
Leave a comment

We are all still missing the Queen of Soul who passed away on August 16, 2018. However, her life is going to be celebrated by the one and only — Tyler Perry. 

SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

The special will be called “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” and will be taped on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. No on when the show will air but it will be televised on CBS. Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement to Grammy.com, “For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work — which ranged from children’s and artists’ issues to civil rights activism — served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius. These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy.”

The legendary Clive Davis also said, “I am thrilled to have the Recording Academy and CBS as partners in this global tribute to my very dear friend Aretha Franklin. Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today’s greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Grammy.com reports the performers will be Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans.

This clearly will be an epic performance. In other news, TMZ reports, “The IRS claims Franklin owes more than $6.3 million in back taxes from 2012 to 2018, and an additional $1.5 mil in penalties.” The site also reports, “Her lawyer also filed docs in October demanding the estate pony up nearly $54k to cover bills dating back 6 years.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

8 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Continue reading Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute We All Need was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close