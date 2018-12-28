DMX was sentenced to a year in prison for tax evasion, but good news is he’s getting out next month. As expected, the proud father is eager to see his kids and get his career back on track.

According to the icon‘s attorney, who spoke with TMZ, “X will be released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution on Jan. 27, and he’s excited about coming home to his family and resuming his rap and movie career. DMX has a huge fam — 15 kids to be exact — and he’s anxious to see his youngest son, 2-year-old Exodus Simmons, who we’re told has had serious health problems.”

Despite issues with the law and drug addiction, the site also states DMX has been getting offers from movie producers for a biopic. X is also reportedly planning to drop a new album when he’s released. Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

DMX To Be Released From Prison Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted December 28, 2018

