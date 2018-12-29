CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Legal Team Preparing $1.5M Bail Package

According to the troubled rapper's attorney, their side is attempting to put together a bail package that will grant the 69 freedom until his trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still behind bars but if recent announcements made by his legal team are true, that soon could change. The troubled rapper’s attorney says their side is putting together a seven-figure bail package that will give 69 homebound freedom until his trial.

TMZ reports:

The rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazarro, tells TMZ … he’s putting a bail package together for the rapper in hopes of getting him sprung from the federal prison facility where he’s being held, so he can enjoy some freedom until his trial begins in September.

We’re told the plan is to ask the court to set 69’s bail at $1.5 million, and Lazarro will also make the case that Tekashi’s not a danger to the community … nor is he a flight risk.

6ix9ine’s lawyer says he wants to file the motion before his next scheduled court appearance in late January. If the judge rules in his favor and grants bail, the rapper can await trial from the comfort of his own home once he posts the $1.5 mil.

Lazzaro has been on record saying that the artist born Daniel Hernandez will not accept a plea deal and intends to take the racketeering case to trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Legal Team Preparing $1.5M Bail Package was originally published on hiphopwired.com

