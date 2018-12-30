CLOSE
Councilwoman Pushes To Have Airport Named After Oprah Winfrey

“Nashville is in a very unique position to be able to offer that type of recognition to someone that's very deserving,” said Councilwoman Sharon Hurt.

If you’re traveling into Nashville, there may be a possibility that you’ll be landing at the Oprah G. Winfrey Nashville International Airport in the future. According to the Tennessean, at-large Councilwoman Sharon Hurt is fighting to have Nashville International Airport named after the media mogul.

In November, Hurt submitted a proposal to the airport’s chairman Dexter Samuels and received some pushback, the news outlet writes. Samuels claimed that naming the airport after Winfrey would not align with their naming policy. Despite the obstacles, Councilwoman Hurt is continuing to push for the name change and will do whatever it takes to bring her vision to fruition.

“It’s Oprah. Nashville is in a very unique position to be able to offer that type of recognition to someone that’s very deserving,” said Hurt in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I think it’s a grand opportunity for us to recognize someone of Oprah’s stature.” Hurt also added that the city of Nashville needs to do a better job of acknowledging the contributions of notable Black figures. She was at the forefront of getting the Metro Council to rename a part of Charlotte Avenue after Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Oprah Winfrey has deep ties to Nashville. She graduated from East High School and then went on to earn her degree from Tennessee State University. She also launched her career in television in Nashville. The decision will be left up to the Nashville Airport Authority board.

News about the possible renaming of the airport comes around the same time of the unveiling of President Barack H. Obama Highway in Los Angeles.

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Dies At 83

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s star power was shining even brighter in the final days of the year with the announcement on Thursday of America’s most admired people of 2018. SEE ALSO: Symone Sanders Destroys Trump Worshiper On Border Wall: ‘This Is Intellectually Dishonest’ According to an annual Gallup poll, most Americans chose Obama as the woman who was most deserving of respect and honor over the past 12 months, displacing another former first lady, Hillary Clinton, who held the top spot for 17 straight years. She received 15 percent of the vote, followed by Oprah Winfrey with 5 percent. Clinton came in third place with 4 percent. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man with 19 percent of the vote. Team Obama team finished ahead of the Trumps, to put it mildly. The president finished second with 13 percent, and his wife, Melania Trump, tied Clinton with 4 percent of the vote. This year marked just the 13th time that an incumbent president failed to finish first. But that happens when the president’s approval rating is low, as has long been the case with Trump. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1075237033323290626 Gallup surveyed 1,025 Americans from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12. Pollsters asked participating adults to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. Gallup first asked the question in 1946. This year's survey had a 4 percent margin of error. While this was Michelle Obama’s first time receiving the most votes in the women's category, it was her husband’s 11th consecutive time to top the men's list. He will tie former President Dwight Eisenhower if his streak continues next year. Michelle Obama has been riding high in public opinion polls. That was due in part to the popularity of her best-selling autobiography, “Becoming,” which was released in November and received global attention and widespread praise. Nearly 3 million copies were sold within 30 days of the release. Those sales prompted her to extend her book signing tour across the United States, Canada and Europe. Tickets to her events are typically sold out. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others,” she said in a statement. It’s easy to understand why so many people chose Michelle Obama as the most admired woman this year. Here are just a few recent examples that show why she has been so highly regarded -- from writing a best-seller to taking time to meet with ordinary folks.

