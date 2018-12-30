Big Sean Is Investing In The Future Of Aspiring Black Entrepreneurs

Detroit-bred rapper Big Sean is investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs. According to Black Enterprise, he’s teaming up with Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for an initiative that will help budding business owners bring their entrepreneurial vision to fruition.

Dubbed Moguls in the Making, the competition will identify aspiring entrepreneurs from historically Black colleges and universities across the country and have them compete to win a prize for their business. The students participating in the competition will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses ideas “Shark Tank” style before a panel of judges that will include representatives from Ally Financial and Big Sean. The program was designed to level the playing field for individuals from underserved communities and disenfranchised groups to step into the realm of entrepreneurship.

“I really feel like one of my life purposes is to inspire,” Big Sean said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Moguls in the Making is all about making the next generation of moguls, finding that hustler spirit and hunger that exists in our youth and bringing that forward. I’m excited to find these great young minds and give them a platform and an opportunity to further build their futures.”

Alison Summerville, Head of Corporate Citizenship, Ally Financial, echoed his sentiments adding that the program will “provide all individuals greater access to services, education and resources they can use to help improve their economic circumstances and enrich their lives.”

This isn’t the first time that Big Sean—whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson—has used his platform to empower and educate the younger generation. Through his organization the Sean Anderson Foundation, he created an initiative called Mogul Prep which teaches students about the ins and outs of the entertainment industry.

The Moguls in the Making competition is slated to take place in Detroit in March.

