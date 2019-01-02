CLOSE
Kanye And Kim Reportedly Expecting Their Fourth Child As The Rapper Praises MAGA Again

More of the same for the 41-year-old in 2019.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child. However, all the 41-year-old rapper can tweet about is Donald Trump.

The news about the baby was confirmed to People.com. The couple has three other kids:  Chicago, 11 months, Saint, 3, and North, 5. You would think Kanye would focus on being a new dad or his music—as he promised he would—but instead, he is tweeting about Trump and the Make America Great Again hat. Just yesterday, he wrote on Twitter, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.” As if Kanye, who is a “proud non-reader of books” ever listened to anyone because he is Black.

He also wrote, “From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on.”

Let’s not forget, back in August, he apologized for the hateful hat, which is a clear call to white supremacy. Kanye said, “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

Clearly, there isn’t a sincere bone in Kanye’s body. Kanye also said he did a podcast with Joe Rogan, one of those conservative commentators who is tired of people thinking “everything is racist.”

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands 'Justice Now' At EJ Bradford's Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic "EJ" Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded "justice now" from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren't Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says "We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now," Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford's gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford's funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.

Kanye And Kim Reportedly Expecting Their Fourth Child As The Rapper Praises MAGA Again was originally published on newsone.com

