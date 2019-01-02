Kanye And Kim Reportedly Expecting Their Fourth Child As The Rapper Praises MAGA Again

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child. However, all the 41-year-old rapper can tweet about is Donald Trump.

The news about the baby was confirmed to People.com. The couple has three other kids: Chicago, 11 months, Saint, 3, and North, 5. You would think Kanye would focus on being a new dad or his music—as he promised he would—but instead, he is tweeting about Trump and the Make America Great Again hat. Just yesterday, he wrote on Twitter, “One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black.” As if Kanye, who is a “proud non-reader of books” ever listened to anyone because he is Black.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

He also wrote, “From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on.”

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Let’s not forget, back in August, he apologized for the hateful hat, which is a clear call to white supremacy. Kanye said, “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

Clearly, there isn’t a sincere bone in Kanye’s body. Kanye also said he did a podcast with Joe Rogan, one of those conservative commentators who is tired of people thinking “everything is racist.”

